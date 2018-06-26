Toddler Sippy Cups Market (2017–2021) is valued to be around US$ 6.8 Bn

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Toddler Sippy Cups Market “, which offers a holistic view of the global toddler sippy cups market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be around US$ 6.8 Bn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Sippy cup is a spill-resistant drinking cup designed with a tight lid and a spout, especially for toddlers. Sippy cups have a detachable lid with a projecting hole designed to help a young child sip liquid from cup without spilling it. Sippy cups are available in the form of plastic, glass, and stainless steel.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://marketresearch.biz/report/toddler-sippy-cups-market/request-sample/

Global Toddler Sippy Cups Market: Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global toddler sippy cups market are growing population across the globe is a major factor due to which the adoption rate/ sales of toddler sippy cups is expected to increase significantly. In addition, the population planning policy of China which was introduced in 1979, had begun to be formally phased out by end of 2015, which in turn is going to result in increasing population in China.

Constant product innovation and development by major manufacturers and increasingly robust competition is resulting in development and introduction of various innovative products with the primary objective to ensure toddler comfort and convenience. In addition, availability of sippy cups in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-Commerce websites make it convenient for parents to compare and choose from available products. Moreover, various manufacturers are implementing marketing strategies such as offering free sippy cups with other infant products and food, thereby resulting in increasing awareness and demand for such products.

Sippy cups are made using a chemical – Bisphenol-A (BPA) – which is a component of polycarbonate plastics. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s National Toxicology Program raised a concern that BPA could have adverse effects on a child’s brain development is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market over certain extent.

Various manufacturers are focusing on strategies such as mergers or acquisitions with e-Commerce and supermarkets in order to increase product visibility, market their products on a larger scale, and make products more easily available. Local manufacturers across various regions focus on introducing innovative products that not only appealing to children, but also parents, in order to distinguish themselves from competitors.

Customization Request on this report @ https://marketresearch.biz/report/toddler-sippy-cups-market/#request-for-customization

Global Toddler Sippy Cups Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global toddler sippy cups market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global toddler sippy cups market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Global Toddler Sippy Cups Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes plastic glass, and stainless steel. The application segment includes 4 Years. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, China, Australia, Asia Pacific (Ex Australia & China), South America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The plastic type segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 5%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the type segments.

By Application: The 2 to 4 Years segment is expected to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, registering a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period.

By Region: The toddler sippy cups market in China is estimated to record CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026.

Browse Complete Report’s Table of Content Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/toddler-sippy-cups-market/

Global Toddler Sippy Cups Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global toddler sippy cups market includes profiles of major companies such as MAM Babyartikel GmbH, Philips Avent Holdings Limited, Munchkin, Inc., Richell Corporation, Thermos LLC, NUK USA LLC, The First Years Inc., Dr. Brown’s, Nuby Inc., Tommee Tippee (Mayborn Group Limited), Gerber (Nestlé S.A.), Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Combi Corporation, Lifefactory, Inc., and B.Box.

The Global Toddler Sippy Cups Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global toddler sippy cups market for 2017-2026.

About Us:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

Contact Us:

Lawrence John

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York City, NY 10170,

United States

Email ID: inquiry@marketresearch.biz

Tel: +1-347-826-1876

Website: https://marketresearch.biz

Referral Website: http://medicalherald24.com