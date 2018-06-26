Seniors in Burnsville Can Rely on Senior Helpers’ Elderly Surgery Assistance and Sitter Service

To minimize the risk of post-operative complications in the elderly, Senior Helpers offers elderly surgery assistance and sitter services.

[BURNSVILLE, 06/26/2018] For elderly patients who have just come out of surgery, keeping them safe from harm while they are recuperating is their family’s number one priority. To help them, Senior Helpers offers its Elderly Surgery Assistance and Sitter service.

For over 15 years, Senior Helpers has been a leader in the senior care and home health care industry. Senior Helpers Burnsville maintains the highest standards of professionalism by ensuring that all their caregivers are extensively trained, properly compensated, and able to render service in a spirit of excellence and compassion.

Post-Surgery Complications in the Elderly

Because elderly patients have a more fragile body than younger patients, the risk of complications after surgery is higher. Despite the outcome of the surgery, complications such as delirium, sleep deprivation, cognitive impairment, and loss of mobility can show up during recovery.

To minimize the risk of complications, doctors recommend that elderly patients recovering at home receive constant care and attention. However, most families will not have the time or resources to give constant attention, which is why most people opt for professional elderly sitter services.

Senior Helpers Surgery Assistance and Sitter Service

The Surgery Assistance and Sitter service of Senior Helpers is designed to help elderly patients who are recovering either at home or in care facilities. Local, Burnsville-based caregivers are sent to the elderly person in need of assistance, and they are tasked to stay with and monitor the elderly patient 24 hours a day.

The sitter service of Senior Helpers provides elderly patients with a watchful companion who is by their side constantly, as well as access to “quick-start” home care services.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is the premier senior home care and elderly care service provider in Burnsville and the surrounding areas. Senior Helpers is a pioneer of the Senior Gems® program, a specialized system that allows the caregiving team to more accurately assess the level of care they need to give their clients who suffer from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Learn more about their services by visiting their website: https://www.seniorhelpers.com/burnsville.