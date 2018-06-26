The Palmer Studio (and its little P brand) is a design studio established by Philippa Briscombe. Philippa has a background in fashion, interior & textile design and, as a mother of four children, she is well-qualified when it comes to producing beautiful products for the baby and childrens’ market.

little P is focused on producing heirloom products rather than fast fashion for the home. Our high quality rugs & carpets are produced in mills involved in Care & Fair. This ensures ethical production and a commitment that the communities where rugs are made receive medical, educational and other assistance.

All little P rugs and textile products are designed and made by hand, ensuring originality of design and attention to detail and quality.

Whether you are purchasing a little P rug or commissioning a Palmer Bespoke rug, the goal is to create beautiful products for your home. rugs