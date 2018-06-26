Motion Sensor Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

A motion sensor is a device that detects physical movement on a device or within an environment. It has the ability to detect and capture physical and/or kinetic movements in real time. A motion sensor is also known as a motion detector. It is usually embedded within consumer-end devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, tablet computers and physical security systems.

The use of a motion sensor or motion detector in home security is essentially to sense an intruder and send an alert message to control panel that in turn alerts the monitoring center. Some security systems can also be programmed to record events via a security camera when motion is detected. The most frequently used motion sensor is a passive infrared type of motion sensor. This type of motion sensor detects body heat and is most commonly used in home security systems.

The study indicates that the major driving factor for the motion sensor market is the technological advancement in the motion sensors devices that has led to reduction in size of these devices. It has been observed that over the recent past demand for several remote controlled planes and aerial drones has increased that make use of motion sensor technology. Moreover, increasing demand of accelerometers in consumer electronic applications has led to a significant growth in the motion sensor market.

The Global Motion Sensor Market is expected to grow at USD ~7 billion by 2022, at ~11% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Motion Sensor market are- Bosch Sensortec GmBH (Germany), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microchip Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Memsic, Inc. (U.S.), Kionix, Inc (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Motion Sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology and sensor type.

Motion Sensor market by Technology:

Infrared

Microwave

Dual Technology

Ultrasonic

Area Reflective Type

Vibration

Motion Sensor market by Sensor Type:

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Combo Sensor

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Motion Sensor market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America would dominate the Motion Sensor market owing to factors such as presence of large number of consumer electronic applications. The study indicates that Europe has the second biggest market share in the Motion Sensor market.

Asia Pacific Motion Sensor market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as wide adoption of electronic applications across verticals. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and others, demand for accelerometer is significantly increasing due to which the study reveals that these countries would show a sudden hike in Motion Sensor market by the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Motion Sensor Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Motion Sensor market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Motion Sensor market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of components of processed materials and sources of equipment processed.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Motion Sensor

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Consumer electronics manufacturers

Consumer electronics application providers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Sensors manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Technology integrators

Developers and platform providers

Research/Consultancy firms

