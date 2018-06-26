Influenza Diagnostic Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Influenza Diagnostic Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Influenza Diagnostic Market by test type (rapid influenza diagnostic tests, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (rt-pcr), cell culture and others) and end-user (hospitals, point-of-care testing and laboratories) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Influenza Diagnostic Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Influenza Diagnostic Market are Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Quidel Corporation, Sekisui Diagnostics, DiaSorin, SA Scientific and Luminex Corporation. According to report the global influenza diagnostic market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

Influenza is most commonly known as the flu. It is an infectious disease caused by influenza virus. There are three types of influenza viruses that affects people, called seasonal influenza, pandemic influenza and zoonotic or variant influenza. Usually, the virus is spread through the air from coughs or sneezing. This is believed to occur mostly over relatively short distances. It can also be spread by touching surfaces contaminated by the virus and then touching the mouth or eyes. The most common symptoms includes high fever, runny nose, sore throat, muscle pains, headache, coughing and tired feeling. These symptoms typically begin two days after exposure to the virus and most last less than a week.

Seasonal influenza viruses circulate and cause disease in humans every year. In temperate climates, disease tends to occur seasonally in the winter months, spreading from person-to person through sneezing, coughing, or touching contaminated surfaces. Seasonal influenza viruses evolve continuously, which means that people can get infected multiple times throughout their lives. Therefore the components of seasonal influenza vaccines should be reviewed frequently and updated periodically to ensure continued effectiveness of the vaccines. Thus increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand for faster diagnosis and control of influenza to drive the market growth. In addition growth in research funding for Influenza diagnostics to augment market growth. However, increasing price of novel influenza diagnostic techniques hinders the market growth. Advancements in genomic and proteomic techniques can create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in diagnostic influenza market in 2017, owing to increase health awareness among population, government initiatives to control the disease rates and development of novel influenza diagnostic techniques. Asia pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising healthcare infrastructure, higher rate of population which in turn, increases the chances of people getting affected with influenza.

Segment Covered

The report on global influenza diagnostic market covers segments such as, test type and end-user. On the basis of test type the global influenza diagnostic market is categorized into rapid influenza diagnostic tests, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (rt-pcr), cell culture and others. On the basis of end-user the global influenza diagnostic market is categorized into hospitals, point-of-care testing and laboratories.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global influenza diagnostic market such as, BD Medical, Abbott laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Quidel Corporation, Sekisui Diagnostics, DiaSorin, SA Scientific and Luminex Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global influenza diagnostic market . Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of influenza diagnostic market . Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the influenza diagnostic market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the influenza diagnostic market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.