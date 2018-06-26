Floor Coatings Market; Large-Scale Gain at CAGR of 7.2% | Trends | Application | Share | Size Analysis Outlook to 2022

Floor Coatings Market

Floor Coatings Market Overview:

Global Floor coatings market is growing rapidly post 2016 as the market is boosted due to growing demand of decorative floor and construction activities across the globe. The market size is expected to increase at CAGR of 7.2% by the end of 2022.

Global Floor coatings is seen a rapid economic growth owing to changes in industry trends. Floor coatings are applied on concrete, tiles, wooden floors etc. so that it acts as defensive layer to prevent moisture damage, corrosion resistant, thermal shocks and chemical attacks. The main aspect of floor coatings is the long shelf life of the floor coatings along with providing decorative aspects, protection, cost effective and low maintenance. According to different varieties of floor coatings available in market, each type possesses various characteristics and are used for different purposes across the industry.

Global Floor coatings are made of one or more resins which are mixed with powder, decorative materials and other aggregates to provide smooth texture and aesthetic appearance. Epoxy floor coatings dominates market segment in terms of volume with contribution of 40% of market share of global floor coatings market. These is due to factors such as high wear & tear resistance, chemical resistance, low shrinkage and high durability. Polyaspartic is type of polyurea that are two-part system mixed with catalyst to create self-hardening material.

Floor Coatings Market Insight:

Global Floor coatings materials such as polyaspartic, acrylic, polypropylene, polyester, epoxy, and vinyl ester are costlier but they are capable to deliver high performance for long run purposes. These high value added products widely used to provide properties such as strong surface, excellent mechanical durability ease of cleaning withstanding of chemical stresses well ease and simplicity of application. Floor coatings are used in applications such as residential, commercial and industrial construction activities.

Global Floor Coatings are special Coatings which are used for preventing the material from corrosion, chemical attacks and thermal shocks. Floor Coatings enhance the product shelf life leading to low replacement cost thus benefiting manufacturers. Hence, it is highly preferable in end user industries. Floor are highly subjected to wear, thus requires protection and high maintenance during construction activity. Owing advantages of Floor Coatings such as water proofing, slip resistance, microbial protection and others has boosted the demand for floor coatings over the forecasted period.

Global Floor coatings market is used for protecting concrete, tiles, wooden floors etc. from corrosion and climatic condition. Floor coatings is applied in order to increase shelf life with low maintenance and cost effective. These coating contains resins which protect them from oxidation and moisture. Owing to operational advantages, different varieties of floor coatings possesses various characteristics to suit various environment.

Floor Coatings Market Key Players:

The major participants of this market are: BASF SE (Germany), Sherwin Williams Company Inc (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands), The Arkema Group(France), Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd (India), Nora Systems Inc.(Germany), RPM Internationals Inc.(US), Maris Polymers (Europe), Tambour (Israel) and others.

Floor Coatings Market Segmentation:

Global Floor Coatings market is majorly segmented on the basis of resin types, coating component and end user. Based on resin types of floor coatings the market is segmented into epoxy, polyaspartic, polyurethane and others. Similarly, on the basis of coating component the market is classified into 1K, 2K, 3K and others. Further, based on end user, floor coating market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

