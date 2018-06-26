Endpoint Security Market – Cyber Attacks and Threats Driving Demand for Endpoint Security

The report provides a comprehensive overview of endpoint security market across the globe. The report also offers an overall outline of global market. Along with that, it also presents information about the dominating players operating in endpoint security market across the globe. A new report titled “Global Endpoint Security Market” has recently been added in the online database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This research report offers historical market data and statistics from 2012 till 2016 and forecast period ranging from 2017 to 2026.The report also provides Compound Annual Growth Rate of the endpoint security market. The report also highlights the market dynamics influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the market definition and introduction are also included in the study. This report also gives information about the pricing analysis and cost structure analysis relating to endpoint security market. This research publication offers the overall revenue and sale growth obtained from worldwide endpoint security market as well as detailed information about the key regions of the endpoint security market along with benefit analysis. The report throws light on the scope of endpoint security market at the global and regional level. For the accuracy and validation of the research report, the primary and secondary research procedures are carried out by a team of specific analysts to obtain accurate information about the endpoint security market globally. The study highlights the key trends impacting the growth of this market. Also, this study provides value chain, PESTLE Analysis and PLC analysis to get an exact figure of endpoint security market. The study also highlights the major participant’s market presence (Intensity Map) by geography.

Endpoint Security Market: Segmental Analysis & Regional outlook

The report segregates global endpoint security market into application, deployment type, end user, industry and region. According to region, the report categorizes worldwide endpoint security market into Japan, Europe, MEA, North America and Latin America. Based on deployment type, the study segments global endpoint security market into SaaS and On Premise. On the basis of industry, the research report bifurcates the global market into manufacturing, utilities and energy, retail, healthcare and BFSI. By end user, the study segregates worldwide endpoint security market into small enterprise and large enterprise.

Endpoint Security Market: Competitive Dashboard

The study offers competitive scenario of the endpoint security market across the globe. This valuable portion provides information about the key players operating in endpoint security market. The report showcases the key companies based on various parameters such as financial overview, overview of the company, recent development in the company, SWOT analysis, business overview, and key strategies. This section of the report helps new entrants to transform and plan new strategies for the development and expansion at a global level. This report also provides insights on leading players operating in the endpoint security market such as F-Secure Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Webroot Inc., Sophos Group PLC, IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Intel Corporation and Symantec Corporation.

