Distribution Transformer Market 2018 Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth Analysis, Development Strategy | Industry Research Report Forecast to 2023

The ever-rising demand for power is due to the factors such as industrialization and urbanization, increasing technological appliances, and rising economy of nations. All these trends are somehow related to the increased demand for power. However, according to BP stats 2017, in Asia Pacific, the total electricity generated in 2016 was 10904.7 TWh, while the overall consumption was only 9,331 TWh. This paves the way for a higher demand for power distribution infrastructure to bridge the gap of supply and demand.

Transformer is a very diverse subject areas, it comprises from small to very large systems. Transformer is broadly segmented into distribution transformer, power transformer and others (instrument transformer). Transformer systems have been dominating the renewable energy market as well conventional market in recent years because of the ability to transmit & distribute the energy in form of electricity and supply according to end user needs.