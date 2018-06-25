Unattended Ground Sensors Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market Report Information By Sensor Type (Seismic, Acoustic, Magnetic, Infrared), By Deployment (Air-Delivered, Hand-Emplaced), by End-User (Security, Critical Infrastructure), and By Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

A ground sensor is generally deployed on the open ground surface; the deployment mode varies from buried to surface-mounted. An unattended sensor works autonomously, without requiring human attention for its operation. UGSs are generally deployed near the ground, operate off battery power, and communicate over radio frequency wireless links. There is two type of UGS, passive and active. The UGS currently used are mainly passive. Passive sensors detect a change in the natural field of energy caused by a target. Further, it also recognize the energy emitted from a target. Passive sensor technology comprises those sensors, which are based on heat, capacitance, vibration, and sound. Whereas, active sensors include transmitters and receivers. Transmitters transmit energy, after receiving the transmitted energy by the receiver the sensor detect a change in the energy. In addition, UGS can sense one or more phenomenon, including, acoustic, magnetic, seismic, electro-optical (EO) imaging, imaging infrared (IIR), radio-frequency (RF) resonance, pressure, chemical/biological/nuclear, mechanical and infrared (IR), and weather. Presently, the main focus is on decreasing the overall size of the electronic system. However, this results in increasing the design complexity.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6156

On the basis of sensor, the market is segmented into seismic, acoustic, magnetic, and infrared. Infrared sensors are designed to alert the operator about an intruder’s presence by transmitting an infrared light beam across the zone. An infrared sensor senses and calculates the heat being emitted as well as identifies the motion of the object. The infrared sensor is also capable of detecting the electromagnetic radiant energy produced by the sources. These sensors essentially calculate the change in thermal radiation. The pictures obtained through these sensors is essential in identifying the significance of threat in military and commercial applications. Thus, infrared sensors are currently widely adopted. Therefore, the infrared segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Another type of sensor is seismic sensors; this sensor is combined into unattended ground sensors system design to form a strong line of defense to report a variety of threats. These sensors can be positioned underground to a depth of 30 to 50 cm. These UGS can sustain extreme environmental conditions, such as changing weather and fluctuating temperature conditions. The growth of seismic sensors segment in the unattended ground sensors market can be attributed to its better features, such as high accuracy rate, low cost, small, broad area coverage, robust, weatherproof, target recognition, remote monitoring, reprogramming, long lifespan (depending on mission), robust communication with low probability of intercept (LPI) transmission, and protection against tempering feature.

Some of the latest and advanced UGSs are DARPA’s Adaptable Sensor System (ADAPT) program. This system uses smartphone technologies for communication. ADAPT’s purpose is to develop low-cost common Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) hardware and software for mission-specific applications. Another advanced UGS is the UMRA Mini sensor, smaller in size as compared to other UGS. This sensor has advanced noise reduction and longer battery life feature.

Presently, North America is the largest market for unattended ground sensors, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth in North America is mainly driven by demand from the U.S. and Canada. The major application areas of unattended ground sensors in the U.S. is border protection. Both, the U.S. and Canada, are technologically advanced countries, with a vast potential to invest in UGS sensors, wireless sensor network, and related equipment, which will drive the unattended ground sensors market in the North American region.

UGS is the latest technology systems; these systems provide the field commander and the control center staff the capability of battlefield visualization, battlefield early warning, and situational awareness of the battlefield. The future development promises low-cost and small-sized robust systems that can be deployed by any means. Their obscurity and networked application enhance battlefield effectiveness. These systems are capable of target recognition, border defense, surveillance, and flank protection in different operations.

The unattended ground sensors market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the unattended ground sensors market are Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems (Israel), L3 Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (U.S.), Applied Research Associates (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), and Domo Tactical Communications (U.S.).

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/unattended-ground-sensors-market-6156