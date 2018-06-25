Timberfix Provides Rope Slings with Safe Load Limits

Timberfix offers a range of machine spliced wire rope slings with a comprehensive chart that covers essential information for working load capacities. Each rope sling comes with a test certification verifying the quality of the products.

[Lithgow, 25/06/2018] Timberfix, a trusted specialist in construction solutions in Australia, offers machine spliced road slips with a variety of safe load limits. The comprehensive chart covers different sling legs, angular distances and loops for wire ropes.

Safe Industrial Lifting

Timberfix offers a range of machine spliced wire rope slings ideal for industrial lifting and towing. Clients can choose from the single-leg, two-leg sling with hooks and four-leg sling with hooks.

Of the different grades and strengths of steel used to manufacture wired rope slings, Timberfix’s rope slings have a tensile strength of 1,570 Newtons per square millimetres, which is a figure that presents excellent toughness and durability.

Timberfix’s machine spliced wire rope slings are constructed to meet Australian standards. Each sling purchased comes with a test certificate to verify the quality and integrity of the products.

Extra British standard thimbles are available upon request. These accessories are attached to the rope’s connection points to enhance the longevity of the sling.

Working Load Limits for Wire Rope Slings

To help operators determine the load capacity of their project, Timberfix has provided a comprehensive chart of safe working load limits in tonnes. The chart includes working load limits for direct loads, adjustable slings, basket hitches and other types of knots and loops.

The table is based on a safety factor of five to one and applies to general purpose applications. The loading capacity for more than two sling legs follows the principle that the load is only supported by two legs and the rest are used for balancing. For safety measures, Timberfix highly recommends that the angular distance between two slings should not exceed 120 degrees.

About Timberfix

Timberfix caters to the needs of the construction sector drawing from an extensive industry knowledge and background. The company is committed to providing fast and prompt product deliveries in Sydney and New South Wales via their own in-house delivery and logistics team.

To learn more about the company and their products, visit http://www.timberfix.com.au.