Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Future Prospects, Key Players Global Analysis | Industry New Tech Developments & Regional Outlook from 2018 To 2022

Thermal energy technologies minimize energy consumption resulting an increase in energy through the utilization of renewable sources. Sources of thermal energy include heat pumps, peak shaving, heat generated by power plants and heat from wastes.

Solar thermal energy investments are fueling the market for thermal energy. Thermal energy storage systems stock up energy for later use, ice-slush tanks, aquifers, insulated lined pits and eutectic, and phase-changing materials. Thermal energy storage is a system combining three major storage technologies which includes Sensible heat, Latent heat and Thermochemical heat. Additionally, R&D focuses on thermal energy storage market for improving efficiency, reducing environmental effect and lowering the cost. Government initiatives for solar power acts as a driving factor for the growth of thermal energy storage market. Moreover, environmental concerns in countries such as China and India lead to the growth of thermal energy storage market.