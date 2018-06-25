The Twinkle Box – A Murder-Mystery by Larry Pye Hits #1 on Amazon Bestseller List

Larry Pye’s debut book “The Twinkle Box” is now a Bestselling novel.

Retired Probation Officer Larry Pye, who also teaches Anger Mgt. and Life Skills has authored his debut novel. “The Twinkle Box”. In spite of the dark subject content, the book deals with romance, overcoming hardships, learning to trust and the beauty of friendships.

The Twinkle Box is an engrossing psychological murder-mystery loosely based on a true story. Meet the Father…a charming, abusive, sadistic sociopath who could easily be your next-door neighbor. You will be intrigued by the deeply complex characters, each with a tragic backstory. When you step into this dark world of romance, suspense, and terror you might want to leave the lights on. Yet through all the madness, a valiant hero emerges, and the chilling and graphic contents of the Twinkle Box are revealed.

One reader stated, “Intense from beginning to end, the Twinkle Box is very different from books I usually read but is fantastic and extremely exciting to read. The stakes are high from the first pages to the last, and just when I think I know what’s coming next, Larry Pye reminds me who the master is. I love this book and I highly recommend reading it.”

Larry Pye, the author states, “There’s a story behind every person. There’s a reason why they’re the way they are. Think about that before you judge someone.”

He further adds, “Whoever reads my book, I hope they take from it that everyone has a backstory and no matter how we may appear, we all have problems. For better or worse, we are coping as best we know how.”

Larry Pye is open for columns/articles in newspapers or magazines, book signing events, interviews and speaking engagements.

