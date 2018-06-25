High-availability Seamless Redundancy/Parallel Redundancy Protocol on Zynq 7000 SoC SOM

iWave Systems partnered with SoC-e for enabling HSR/PRP IP on iWave’s Zynq 7000 SoC SOM Module. iWave has rigorously validated SoC-e’s High-availability Seamless Redundancy (HSR) and Parallel Redundancy Protocol (PRP) IP Protocol on our Zynq 7000 SoC based SOM module. iWave’s Zynq 7000 SoC SOM and SoC-e’s HSR/PRP Switch IP Core provide the way to reduce the time-to-market, minimalistic design, simplifying the design complexity with longevity support.

SOC-e is pioneered company which develops IP portfolios for leading-edge networking and synchronization technologies for time critical systems. iWave Systems is an embedded solution offering company provides highly integrated, high performance, low power off the shelf System on modules for wide range of embedded applications.