Ecosmob Announce Hosted PBX Solution for Global Business Enterprises

Ecosmob is well known for providing enterprise grade VoIP solutions and its hosted PBX is the latest in a series of offerings for global business enterprises.

Ecosmob, a global leader in VoIP technologies serving telecom carriers, has now ventured into serving global enterprises. The company announced the launch of Hosted PBX solutions for small, medium and large enterprises.

Speaking at the launch, the VP of Ecosmob said that its IP PBX solution goes beyond the normal. It is an all-in-one unified communications suite that works on any device anywhere and can be scaled up or down as needed. Apart from email, voicemail, fax and SMS, Ecosmob PBX solution also incorporates the latest in scalable video coding and WebRTC technologies to offer audio and video conferencing features that take communication to greater heights. Ecosmob IP PBX is just as perfect for enterprises with a global footprint as it is for smaller enterprises because it is a hosted solution.

One reason why businesses may hesitate to make the transition to IP PBX is the perceived cost of hardware, software, maintenance and upgrades. All these issues vanish over the horizon when businesses choose Ecosmob hosted IP PBX. Even a small business can choose hosted solutions because they do not need to pay anything up front. Large enterprises with remote workers and branch operations in various locations will find it ideal because of its multi-tenant feature and the ability to seamlessly switch between desktop and mobile use with access to all the features that make IPPBX so great, said the VP.

Ecosmob solution, he went on to elaborate, is the most comprehensive IP PBX. It includes unified communication by way of fax, email, voicemail, IM, video and audio including conferencing. In addition there are useful features like find me/follow me, backend CRM integration, IVR, telephone directory, call forwarding, call hold, call reject, call transfer and caller ID block. Employees can use their own mobiles which become part of the IP PBX solution. Billing, reporting and analytics are all included in Ecosmob hosted PBX package.

Ecosmob guarantees full redundancy, 100% uptime and total reliability. The company offers a fully hosted solution backed by maintenance and support. Users do not have to worry about any issues. Ecosmob engineers handle it. Starting the service is just as easy. The IP PBX is up and running in just a couple of hours. Ecosmob have incorporated protocols and media codecs that assure crystal clear audio quality even when internet bandwidth speeds differ. Hosted IP PBX, concluded the VP, offers many advantages over standard PSTN and also reduces cost of communication while improving productivity and customer services. The hosted package can be incorporated with ease into existing infrastructure with assistance from Ecosmob at all levels.

Interested enterprise may contact Ecosmob for full details on phone 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139 or via email sales@ecosmob.com or via website https://www.ecosmob.com.