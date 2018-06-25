Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures Available at German Dental

Cosmetic Dentistry includes various procedures that are used to improve overall appearance of your teeth and gums. It is important that the appearance, function, form match together. In order to achieve this, cosmetic dentistry focuses on adjusting size, color, position, alignment of your teeth and ensures that the proportion in the jaw and face are in perfect harmony. As a result you get confident and attractive smile. An attractive smile and white teeth in general, are the symbols of healthiness and youth. There are many clinics in Dubai that offer this service but you need to make sure you visit the one that offers high quality services and has a team of experienced and highly skilled dentists. German Dental & Neuromuscular Clinic is one of the best dental clinics in Dubai which offers high quality cosmetic dentistry procedures.

German Dental & Neuromuscular Clinic offers various Cosmetic dentistry procedures to ensure that your teeth look perfect. One of the most popular procedures is teeth whitening. This procedure is used in order to lighten discolored or stained teeth and it doesn’t require altering the shape or integrity of the teeth. German Dental offers different ways to restore underlying natural shade of your teeth. First option is using ZOOM system in clinic or you can use take-home whitening kits. ZOOM in-office whitening is a procedure during which, first a protective gel is applied to your gums and then a whitening agent is applied to your teeth which is activated by the special Zoom advanced light. It takes around 15 minutes for each application and can be repeated up to four times during a session. It is a very effective procedure which normally requires only one visit to the clinic. If you choose at-home whitening service you will be offered a peroxide-containing gel that will help you to bleach the tooth enamel. The ingredients of this gel break down discolored molecules in your teeth and remove stains. Some of these gels might even contain potassium which can strengthen enamel and decrease sensitivity. Another way to improve the appearance of teeth is placing Veneers over teeth. These thin layers of porcelain are used to change size, color or shape of your teeth. It is also a perfect solution for teeth that won’t whiten. Porcelain Crowns are the best for tooth restoration. It is cemented in place after removing a damaged part of a tooth. It protects and helps to restore a damaged tooth. Porcelain Crowns can look natural as their color can be matched to the color of your teeth.

German Dental & Neuromuscular Clinic offers all mentioned procedures. This clinic is equipped with modern technologies and has a team of professionals who ensure you get the desired results. They have the top dentists in Dubai who will help you with planning the best course that will help you to get your dream smile. German Dental is a popular and trusted company which sets high standards in cosmetic dentistry in Dubai. They care about their customers and offer safe and comfortable environment where dentists listen to your desires and do their best to bring you a beautiful and bright smile.