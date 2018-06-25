Chiropractic Care In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/ Press Release: Residents of Killeen, TX, looking for effective back pain treatment without any medication or injections, must visit Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness. The chiropractic clinic is renowned for offering hands-on health care services to patients suffering from a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions. Regular chiropractic sessions can also help to prevent the occurrence of any kind of pain or injury.

Benefits Of Chiropractic Care

Improves body posture and blood circulation

Reduces the occurrence of flu, cold and other infections

Increases the ability of body to heal itself

Improves flexibility

Treatment Techniques Used At Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness

Chiropractic Adjustments – In this, the chiropractor uses his fingers to apply controlled pressure on the spinal joint. The adjustments help to restore joint mobility through spinal movements and also improve the physical function of the body by correcting the structural alignment.

Perinatal Chiropractic – By maintaining optimal spinal and pelvic alignment, pregnancy can be made a more comfortable experience for women. At Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness, the chiropractors utilize the Webster Technique to reduce the effect of sacral subluxation, which in turn, improves the neuro-biomechanical function in the pelvis.

Ultrasound Therapy – It focuses on treating soft tissue injuries by applying high frequency sound waves on the affected region. These high frequency waves produce a heat response in the injured tissue which creates a therapeutic healing effect. Ultrasound therapy improves blood circulation, which speeds up the healing process and is also effective in treating sports related injuries.

Other techniques and therapies used include Extremity Adjustments, Pediatric Chiropractic, STIM Electrical Stimulation, IST- Inter Segmental Traction, Spinal Decompression, Rehabilitation, Core Muscle Strength Training and Posture Correction.

To schedule an appointment with the chiropractors serving Killeen, contact you can call at (254) 698-1600 or visit http://harkerheightschiropractor.com