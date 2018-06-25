Bleaching Chemicals Market 2018: Overview, Top Key Players, Growth and Analysis by Forecast 2022

Market Synopsis:

Bleaching is the act of lightening color by using oxidation or reduction processes. Bleaching is a ubiquitous process widely used industrially as well as domestically to whiten clothes, lighten hair, skin color, and remove stains. Bleaching chemicals also have broad-spectrum bactericidal properties, making them useful for disinfecting and sterilizing and are used in sanitation.

Dominant Players

Prominent players operating in the Global Bleaching Chemicals are Akzo Nobel Eka(Netherlands), Neutron Industries (U.S.), Aditya Birla Chemicals(India), Hansol Chemicals(Korea), Kemira Oyj(Europe), State Industrial Products Corporation (U.S.),Hercules and Hercules Inc(U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (U.S.), Ecolab G.K. (Japan), and others.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest market for Global Bleaching Chemicals Market with China being the largest consumer. North America & Europe is expected to witness stagnant growth owing to stringent regulations for producing bleaching chemicals. China’s dominance of the global textile and garment industry coupled with the adoption of China plus one strategy is driving the market in favor of the South Asia region. The Middle East and Africa region are expected to be dominated by Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Market Dynamics:

Agrochemical Industries Such As Textiles, And Wood Expected To Remain the Major Drivers of the Market

The Agrochemical industries such as textiles, food refining, and paper have been traditional drivers of the market. The primary product of these industries needs whiteness as its essential characteristic. The ancillary agro-industries such as food processing is also a necessary consumer of bleaching agents. The paper and pulp, and textile industry are the largest consumers of Bleaching Chemicals. However, the growth of the cosmetic sector is expected to hurl the market to a faster growth trajectory as exemplified by the growing use of Hydrogen peroxide is the cosmetic industry for purposes like hair coloring, face bleaching, etc. Chlorine-based bleaches are growing in popularity as household cleaning materials, and water treatment in swimming pools and drinking water disinfection in the water treatment industry. Thus, the growth of the paper and pulp, textile industries, water treatment and agro-industries is anticipated to drive the demand for bleaching chemicals.

Chlorine Based Bleaching Chemicals To Hold The Largest Segment Owing To Their Lower Cost In 2016. However, its Share Is Expected To Fall Owing To Environmental Concerns

Chlorine-based bleaching chemicals have a dominant market share. However, chlorine is toxic and damages sensitive tissue owing to its corrosive action. Nevertheless, chlorine is expected to continue its dominance but with a falling market share. Sodium hypochlorite, Calcium hypochlorite, and hydrogen peroxide are supposed to be the new star performers, owing to their environmental and user-friendly nature.

Environmental Concerns Are Expected To Drive the Market towards Alternative Chemicals

Industrial bleaching agents are sources of environmental concern. The use of chlorine in bleaching produces organochlorines and dioxins. The respiratory risk from chlorine and highly toxic chlorinated byproducts are other sources of concern. Other sources of risk include the generation of chlorinated volatile organic compounds (VOCs) some of which are potent human carcinogens.

